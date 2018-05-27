Crime Busters win state FA cup, break Enugu Rangers 12-year dominance

Crime Busters Football Club of Enugu on Saturday defeated Rangers International Football Club of Enugu 2-1 to emerge new champions in the 2018 Enugu State FA cup.

Rangers had claimed the trophy for the past 12 years.

Crime Busters took the game to Rangers defence from the blast of the whistle to gain advantage of the match, missing two scoring chances.

Uche Nwofor put Rangers in front with a well taken header from Bright Silas’s cross.

Osogu Onyinye levelled the score 1-1 for Crime Busters when he collected the ball from the middle of Rangers two defenders, Okey Odita and Laidi Seimu, to slot it home in the 36th minute.

Adimoranma Eze scored the second goal for his side in the 82nd minute of play to clinch victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with the result, Crime Busters and Enugu Rangers would represent the state at the national level when the Aiteo Cup hostility begins.

In the third place match, Rangers Feeders beat Disdevt in Afrik 9-8 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw at full time.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu after the match, Crime Busters Assistant Coach, Boniface Junior, expressed joy over the victory.

Junior said: “Our victory today is from God because we have been playing with them for years but God just said that this year is our year.

“It is a thing of joy because this is the first time we are touching the trophy so this feat will go down to the memory lane of the club and the police community as a whole.”