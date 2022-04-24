Crescent Varsity mourns Chancellor, Oba Adeyemi

Founder and Proprietor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Prince Bola Ajibola, and the university community have mourned the passing of the institution’s Chancellor, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Idris Katib.

Ajibola, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, praised the exemplary life of the late Alaafin as well as the intellectual depth and wisdom with which he ruled as Oyo’s longest reigning traditional ruler.

He noted that the late royal father was a leading traditional ruler in Yoruba land and one of those that the nation relied on for leadership and wise counsel.

Ajibola recalled his earliest relationship with the late Alaafin, saying that it started when he (Oba Adeyemi) was selected to occupy the throne after the demise of Oba Bello Gbadegesin, Ladigbolu II.

He explained that he was the one sent to Lagos, where the late Alaafin was working as an insurance executive, to invite him to where the news of his selection was broken to him.

Ajibola commended the service of the late traditional ruler as chancellor of the university, a position which he occupied from 2015 till his passage.

He noted that his tenure as chancellor witnessed a phenomenal growth in the profiles and remarkable achievements recorded in the history of the university.

Ajibola commiserated with the royal family, the people of Oyo, the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general over the loss of the foremost traditional ruler.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, stressing that his legacies of good leadership would remain a reference point in history.