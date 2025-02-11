Creation of more states will break Nigeria — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu to review the proposed creation of more states in Nigeria because it will cause more problems and break the country if care isn’t taken.

The man of God made his position on the issue known on Tuesday in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Primate Ayodele made it known that people will be made to suffer unnecessarily and if not well planned, the creation of more states will equate to creation of more problems.

He noted that the creation of more states isn’t for every region except some states like Lagos and Oyo, but for some others, people will be made to suffer.

He said: “Creation of more states will not prosper the country, the country will suffer and it needs to be planned well if not we will create more problems while creating more states.

“I had said that about four states will come out of Lagos, the state will discover more resources but the state creation isn’t for every state and region, proposing more than 30 states is too much because it will lead to suffering.”

The prophet further made it known that the addition of more than 30 states will break some states totally because they don’t have the capacity.

He urged the President to think about it carefully to keep the nation together.

Furthermore, he advised that the state creation shouldn’t be done for political reasons.

Ayodele said” “It’s not proper for the nation at this time, it won’t help all of them, and the current proposal will destroy existing states totally because they don’t have the capacity.

“They should think before going ahead with it because some will be thrown off-balance for life.

“Some states like Edo state that are having issues, Delta state, Osun state that are not making significant progress will eventually be destroyed if they are divided.

“The government should think deeply and not work on this for political reasons if not, there will be serious regret.”

