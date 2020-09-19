The management of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, on Saturday announced the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor, Prof Reuben Kolo and other principal officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Prof. Kolo becomes the 4th substantive vice-chancellor of the 15-year old faith-based university owned by the Apostolic Faith Mission, West and Central Africa (WECA).

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Layi Olajumoke, has it that two other principal officers were ratified by the institution’s Senate.

Moses Itauma becomes the Registrar and Olukemi Ojo was appointed the institution’s bursar.

“The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Rotimi Ajayi, announced that the university’s Board of Trustees and the Governing Council have approved the appointment of Prof Reuben Kolo as the next Vice-Chancellor.

“Also, Moses Itauma as the Registrar and Olukemi Ojo as the institution’s bursar,” he said.

Olajumoke added: “Prof Kolo is from the Department of Water Resources, Aquaculture and Fisheries Technology, which is from the larger School of Agriculture and Agriculture Technology, SAAT, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

“Prof Kolo was born in Doko, Lavun Local Government, Niger State in 1962. He obtained his first degree from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Zoology in 1987.

“He bagged his second degree, M.Sc, Hydrobiology and Fisheries from the University of Ibadan. He completed his doctoral studies in FUT, Minna in the same discipline in 1996.

Prof. Kolo joined the service of FUT, Minna on July 11, 1990 as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Water Resources, Aquaculture and Fisheries Technology, SAAT.

“He became a Professor of Water Resources, Aquaculture and Fisheries Technology in October, 2010.

Olajumoke said that Kolo had held many positions of responsibilities in the span of engagement in FUT, Minna.

“He was designated the Dean of his Faculty, the SAAT from 2015 to 2019. He was also the Deputy Dean of the institution’s Postgraduate School between 2012 and 2013.

“He also headed specialised departments, centres, committees and special projects. He is a revered member of the Agricultural Society of Nigeria, National Association of Fish Farmers and Aquaculturists and the Fisheries Society of Nigeria among others.

“He is widely published and listened to in specialised journals and conferences.

`|The appointment is for a non-renewable duration of five years and will commence from Monday, Oct. 5, 2020,” he said.

Olajumoke also said that the university had recorded another milestone with the addition of another college to the other two existing colleges; College of Arts and Communication Studies.

“The Crawford University’s management got the approval of the Governing Council for a College of Arts and Communication Studies.

“The creation marks its third college after the College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS), and College of Business and Social Sciences (CBSS).

“Dr. Jonathan Amuno, the erstwhile Director of Academic Planning has been approved to serve as the new college’s Acting Dean,” he said.