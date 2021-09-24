Crashes: FRSC records 2,471 deaths in six months – Oyeyemi

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it has recorded a total of 2,471 deaths and 5,320 road crashes across the country between January and June, 2021.

Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC Corps Marshall, disclosed this in Owerri on Friday during the flag-off of the 2021 ember months safety campaign titled ‘Maintain Safety Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience’.

Oyeyemi, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS9HQ Enugu, Owoimaha Udoma, said that road crashes do not have link to “ember months,” but poor attitude of driving.

“Don’t blame road crashes on blood sucking demons on the highway, but it is as a result of overspeeding and non-adherence to other traffic rules.

“Nigerians must avoid night journeys at all cost and also take safety precautions.

“As the corps continues the nationwide advocacy towards safer road during the yuletide and beyond, it is important that all road users and stakeholders support the course,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that during “ember months,” motorists tend to double their hustle, which often leads to abandoning the virtue of safety for quick money.

He said that the corps was working seriously to reduce the road crash index in the country, and urged Nigerians to support the move.

In his remarks, Governor Hope Uzodimma said his administration had built more roads to ease traffic congestion and reduce road crashes in the state.

Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Placid Njoku, urged road users to avoid night journey and adhere to traffic rules.

“By way of support to road safety management, every keen observer of event in Imo will see the breathtaking paradigms the present administration has taken to demonstrate its commitment to road safety,” he said.

Also, the FRSC Sector Commander in Imo, Mr Joshua Odekanye, said that night journeys pose higher security risk for travelers as well as lack of possible help in case of accident.

While calling for collective efforts in the management of road safety, Odekanye warned against road indiscipline.

“The government of Imo has done a lot in supporting road safety through construction of quality roads and traffic lights across the state,” he said.

The sector commander assured safety of motorists in Imo during and beyond the yuletide.