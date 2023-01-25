Crashed marriage: Nollywood actress speaks on report she beats husband’s mum, hers

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola, has reacted to reports on reasons why her marriage to her United States of America-hubby crashed.

The popular Nollywood actress spoke on the accusations when she confirmed the crash of her marriage via Instagram.

She wrote: “Yes, it is true the marriage is over.

“We have gone out separate ways for over a year now.

“It didn’t work out, there was no need for drama hence my reason for not letting my fans know.

“But yesterday I saw a report where it was alleged that I was violent while the marriage lasted and I used to beat my mother and my mother-in-law.

“It was reported that my ex allegedly concocted these lies.

“For the record, I am not a violent person.

“I have not had to exchange punches with anyone and I was never violent in the marriage.

“The most painful part of the report is that I used to beat my mother.

“This is not only a personal attack, it is satanic.

“It is against everything I stand for and believe.

“As a properly raised Yoruba lady, it is costly to lay your hands on your parent.

“As a matter of fact, my mum has been late for over 20 years.

“And I never raised my hands against my mother-in-law.

“It never happened and it will never happen.

“My family members, my ex’s family members, and our neighbors can testify to that.

“I wish those who started the rumour and those spreading well and pray that God rewards every one of us according to the works of our hands.

“As for me, I am focused on the next level, and I have moved on from the past.

“I advise everyone else to do the same.”