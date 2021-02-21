The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Air Force over the crash of Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft King Air B350 aircraft in Abuja on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his condolence in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday.

The Governor also commiserated with families, friends and associates of the victims of the crash.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses