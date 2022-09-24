Crash: FRSC alerts motorists about diversion on Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has alerted the motoring public about the temporary diversion at Ijebu Ode-Ore axis on the Sagamu-Benin expressway due to a truck accident.

This is contained in a statement in Abeokuta on Saturday by Florence Okpe, the FRSC Public Education Officer, Ogun command.

Okpe explained that the diversion was due to a road traffic crash involving a truck which occurred Friday night and blocked the entire inward section of the Ijebu Ode-Ore axis of the expressway.

“Traffic is diverted from inward section to outward section of the expressway between Ijebu Ife junction and Itele junction,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson noted that operatives were fully on ground managing the situation and also transferring the goods from the crashed vehicle to another vehicle for quick clearance of the road.

She advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and cooperate with traffic managers handling the traffic situation.