Crash: Again, FRSC Corps Marshal warns against overloading, night travel

Following the fatal crash that occurred along Kano-Ringim road on June 2, 2023, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Dauda Ali Biu has cautioned motorists against dangerous overtaking, overloading and night travels across the country.

The Corps Marshal also called for patience and collective vigilance on the roads to avoid unnecessary and unwarranted road accidents that could claim loss of lives and properties.

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal said that overloading and night travels have remained some of the problems confronting the agency.

Biu said that all hands must be on deck to ensure that overloading is reduced to the barest minimum, if not completely avoided.

According to him, on June 2, a crash occurred at about 20:35hrs in Zakirai town, Kano-Ringim road.

Biu said the crash was fatal and involved two commercial vehicles with registration WRW243AA Volkswagen Sharon, overloaded with children and a Toyota bus also overloaded. The Sharon was also engaged in dangerous and wrongful overtaking.

He recalled that 35 people were involved in the road crash with 12 people injured and 18 people killed.

The FRSC boss said that all injured victims were taken to Kano town for medication.

Biu assured members of the public that FRSC is committed to ensuring safer road environments, stating that adequate number of personnel and logistics are on the road for effective traffic management and rescue operations across the country.

He also appealed to members of the public to contact the FRSC Call Centre through the toll-free line (122) in the event of a road crash and other emergencies for a prompt response.

He said that all FRSC facilities have remained open and functional to attend to members of the public.