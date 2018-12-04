CR7 sister: Ballon d’Or is rotten 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister claims “rottenness, the mafia and money grabbers” were behind the Juventus forward not retaining the Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo failed to add to his five Ballon d’Ors on Monday evening as former Juventus teammate Luka Modric ended his recent run of victories, prompting a furious backlash from Elma Aveiro.

“Unfortunately this is the rottenness of the world we live in, between the mafia and money grabbers,” she wrote on Instagram.

“However, many people and I will see so much more, especially justice. The power of God is greater than this rottenness. God may take his time, but he never forgets.”

Katia, on the other hand, was less provocative, posting: “Best player in the world…

“For those who understand football, it’s clear. I’m worried about the future of football.”