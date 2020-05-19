Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner flew back to Madeira, in Portugal, following the win over Inter Milan on March 8, the final match before Serie A was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ronaldo arrived at Juventus’s Continassa training ground in a black car and was due to undergo a medical before joining coach Maurizio Sarri and his teammates.

He returned to Turin in a private jet earlier this month but then had to spend two weeks at home under Italy’s quarantine rules.

Serie A clubs returned to training on May 4 but are restricted to training in small groups and must respect social distancing guidelines.

The government is still deliberating on whether to allow Serie A to restart but said on Monday that it would not happen before at least June 14, one day after the league had hoped to begin.

The squad is still without forward Gonzalo Higuain who only returned to Italy from Argentina last Thursday and must spend another 10 days in quarantine.