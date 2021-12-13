CR7, Messi, Salah top Dubai Globe Soccer Awards shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas have been shortlisted for the 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

The winners of the coveted award will be announced during a star-studded ceremony to be held at the Armani Pavilion in Armani Hotel Dubai on December 27.

Fans have voted for their favourite nominees to proceed to the second round of voting, while a further Player Career Award will be announced during the gala evening.

The second round of voting is now open for the public to cast their votes and help pick the winner in each award category.

In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will celebrate the football industry and the return of football activities worldwide.

An impressive line-up of some of the biggest icons in international football, stars and guests will attend the Dubai International Sports Conference and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony.

One of the most highly anticipated categories – Best Men’s Player of the Year – has Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski in contention, alongside other popular names, Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Once again showcasing women’s football, the first Dubai Globe Soccer Award for the Best Women’s Club of the Year, has five teams in the frame; Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 2019 winner, Manchester City and England player Bronze, is shortlisted in the Best Women’s Player of the Year category along with Jennifer Hermoso, Samantha Kerr, Lieke Martens, Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas.

Fans have narrowed the field of the original fifteen candidates in the Best Club of the Year category to Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Flamengo and Manchester City.

The second round of voting for fans to help choose this year’s award winners is now open, and will be closing on December 20.

The winners will be chosen by the public and an international jury of sports coaches, directors and club presidents.