The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwanchukwu Enwonwu, has warned the Special Anti-Robbery Squad personnel in the state against violating the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, banning routine patrol by the squad.

Enwonwu gave the warning during a retirement party organised for the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Attahiru Isah, on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adamu had on Sunday,announced the ban on FSARS and other tactical teams from carrying out routine patrols, stop-and-search duties and checking of electronic gadgets, among others.

The CP, who said the directive was not the first to be issued by the IGP, however, stated that the latest directive would be the last on the issue.

Enwonwu also said his command would work on grey areas and put an end to it.

He said any personnel found violating the IGP’s directives on FSARS would be severely sanctioned, no matter how highly placed.

He said: “We will make sure we work on the grey areas, particularly routine patrols, which will have to stop.

“FSARS will be confined to only investigation and response to distress calls, when the need arises.

“The message has been sent out, not only to SARS but also to other tactical teams.

“The issue of checking people’s electronics gadgets like phones, laptops does not arise again, as we have warned them against that.

“If anyone flouts the IGP’s directive by crossing the red line, severe disciplinary sanction will be meted out on such individual.”

The CP, however, commended the retired police chief for his dedication and sacrifices during his service as the DCP in charge of administration

“Without mincing words, you have serves this country meritoriously. You have dedicated your time and energy to do your best on this job,” he said.

In his remarks, Isah expressed appreciation to the command for organising the reception in his honour, saying he never regretted working in the command as DCP in charge of administration in the last four years.

Isah also thanked the officers, men and the three commissioners of police he had worked with in the command for their support and cooperation.

He said: “For the almost four years that I served as DCP administration in this command, I served three commissioners of police and I never regretted working with them.

“I have done my best and I believe you too have done your best.

“We have served all aspects of leadership together with you and today is history.

NAN reports that the highlight of the occasion was the pull-out parade organised for the retired DCP as well as the presentation of gifts.