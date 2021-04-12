The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed and commenced the prosecution of one Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja for firing and attempting to kill his girlfriend, Joy Ndubueze, on October 8, 2020 at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State.



The incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation, where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer.



The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the orderly room trial of the suspect, where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal.



The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated February 2, 2021.



After his dismissal, Aiwansoba was transferred to the SCID for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311, dated February 3, 2021.



The State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State for legal advice, which was eventually replied, noting that the Sergeant should be charged to court for attempted murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The ex-Sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba on February 9, 2021 for the attempted murder of Ndubueze.



Odumosu has therefore assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas.