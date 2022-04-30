CP visits families of men shot dead by policeman at birthday party

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has paid condolence visit to the families of the two men shot dead by a police officer on Sunday at a birthday party.

The Commissioner of Police paid the visit to the families of Obieshi Chikere and Odinaka Igwe on Friday in Lagos.

Alabi, who sympathised with the deceased’s families, expressed sadness over the unfortunately incident.

He said: “We came to condole and commiserate with the families.

“God will strengthen and uphold you.

“We heard about the incident and we are not happy.

“We talk to our men on how to relate with members of the public.

“What happened was unprofessional.”

Alabi assured the families that the case would not be swept under the carpet.

“We will do anything possible to make sure that everyone involved in the matter will be brought to book,” he said.

Earlier, the Command had released a statement on Wednesday revealing the identity of the policeman who shot the two guests and injured others at a birthday party on Sunday at La Silver Bar, Egbeda, Lagos.

The statement signed by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that when news of the shooting reached the command, the CP ordered an immediate full-scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

He said: “While investigation is ongoing, findings so far revealed that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer (name withheld) serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.

“Findings equally revealed that the off-duty Inspector is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi aka Obama and was not at the party in any official capacity.

“Efforts are currently being intensified to apprehend the fleeing birthday celebrant while the officer involved is expected to turn himself in anytime soon.

“CP Alabi has given firm assurances that everyone found culpable in the sad and unavoidable incident will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.”