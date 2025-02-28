CP visits escape route of kidnappers on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode road

In a decisive move to eliminate the growing menace of kidnapping along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway, the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the escape routes used by kidnappers.

The visit, on February 27, 2025 at about 4:40pm, The Eagle Online was told, was aimed at bolstering public confidence on the road.

It was also to douse the fear and panic associated with travelling on the expressway.

During the assessment, critical observations were made regarding the criminals’ modus operandi.

The kidnappers often ambush trucks, forcing them to stop at gunpoint at a specific footpath.

This tactic creates a blockade, compelling other unsuspecting motorists to halt behind the trapped vehicles.

With a queue of immobilised vehicles, the kidnappers then swiftly launch their attacks, abducting victims before retreating into the thick forest.

To counter this criminal strategy, the Commissioner of Police has documented key locations within the forest and will intensify police presence in the coming days.

The strategy by Dr. Ogunlowo includes deploying more security operatives to the identified hotspot, enhancing surveillance and intelligence gathering to disrupt kidnappers’ activities, engaging local farmers and hunters familiar with the terrain to strengthen police-community collaboration, and encouraging motorists to avoid traveling at unholy hours and stay updated on police advisories for safer journeys.

He reassured residents and travellers that under his leadership, kidnapping will not be allowed to mutate into an uncontrollable menace in Ogun State.

He said he remains committed to proactive policing strategies to ensure the safety and security of all road users.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, said: “Ogun State Police Command urges members of the public to report suspicious movements and criminal hideouts via the available police emergency lines.

“Security is a collective responsibility and the Commissioner of Police will establish more tactical operations along that axis in order to ease criminal activity.”

