The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has told protesters that the police will keep in its dentition Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also Baba Ijesha, until the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria calls off its strike action.

Odumosu stated this on Wednesday in response to a protest by Omiyinka’s colleague for him to be granted bail.

He said the decision was based on the legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions that the prominent Nollywood actor had a case to answer in relation to the allegation of sexually harassing a 14-year-old.

Another Nollywood veteran, Yomi Fabiyi, had led others to demand for the release of Omiyinka on bail at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, where he has been demanded since his arrest.

Odumosu said: “When they got the SCIID today (Wednesday), they were advised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCIID, and he told them that we have done our work and sought legal advice from the Ministry of Justice and the advice was that we should still keep him in our custody.

“When we concluded our investigation, we forwarded our report to the Ministry for legal advice.

“The Ministry advised us through the Office of the Public Defender.

“The legal advice was that there was a prima facie case established against him and some sections of the law were quoted in the advice.

“So, the advice was that he should still remain in our custody and to be charged for that.

“Regarding the JUSUN strike, they agreed to be working for three days and striking for two days.

“They will go on strike on Monday and Tuesday, while the courts will sit on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“It was our hope that they would work on Wednesday, but coincidentally, Wednesday and Thursday are public holidays.

“But if the courts continue to remain shut, the Ministry of Justice may further review the report. But right now, we are relying on the advice of the ministry.”

Fabiyi, who led the demonstration, said he was not in support of the allegations levelled against Omiyinka, but noted that what he was clamouring for was for his fundamental human rights to be respected.

He also condemned re-traumatising the victim in a bid to gather evidence, explaining that such a measure would have negative implications on society.

Addressing the protesters, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, who is in charge of the SCIID, stated that the ongoing strike by judiciary workers had impeded Baba Ijesha’s arraignment.

Fayoade said: “Baba Ijesha’s case, as we are aware, has gone to the DPP.

“And the DPP has advised us on what to do.

“What we are waiting for is for the courts to resume; as soon as the courts resume, we will arraign him.”

Omiyinka has been in detention since he was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, who is in the care of a comedienne, Adekola Adekoya, also known as Princess.