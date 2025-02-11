CP to Officers: Obey IGP’s order or face sanctions

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has told operatives under him to obey the order of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to only bear arms when in uniform or face disciplinary sanctions.

The Commissioner of Police made this known on Tuesday to the operatives when he visited the Ilaro Police Area Command.

During the visit, Ogunlowo reinforced key directives by the IGP aimed at improving professionalism and public trust in the police force during the visit.

He said the mandate by Egbetokun that all tactical officers must be fully kitted in their police uniforms while on duty must be followed to the letters, adding that any officer found operating in mufti during official duties would face severe disciplinary actions.

The CP also engaged with newly posted constables to various divisions, emphasising the importance of good public relations.

He urged them to always put their best efforts into serving the public, maintaining professionalism, and treating citizens with respect and decorum.

He reminded officers that they are public servants and must never use their firearms to intimidate the public, as the police are not trained to kill.

He further stressed that officers carrying firearms must be well-versed in the laws governing their use.

Additionally, CP Ogunlowo instructed officers to ensure the proper maintenance of patrol vehicles.

He cautioned against reckless handling of police vehicles and warned against deliberate misuse that could lead to damage, reiterating that these assets are meant to serve the public and not for personal exploitation.

According to the spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, the Commissioner’s visit underscored the commitment of the Ogun State Police Command to upholding professionalism, discipline, and public safety.

