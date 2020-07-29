Newly-promoted officers of the Lagos State Police Command have been charged to always treat civilians with the fear of God even as they were reminded that they were once civilians prior to their enlistment as policemen.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, gave the advice at the decoration ceremony of some of the officers of his Command who were among those recently promoted by the Police Service Commission.

A total of 651 officers across various ranks of the Command benefitted from the mass promotion nationwide.

The Commissioner reminded the officers that the Nigeria Police as an institution derives its authority from the populace as enshrined in the Constitution, so officers should treat members of the public with respect.

Odumosu urged the newly-promoted officers to always remember that since their enlistment in the Nigeria Police Force and progression on various ranks over the years, they had lost some of their colleagues on different ranks to death.

“Therefore, you must continue to appreciate God for keeping you alive and being promoted,” Odumosu said.

He also charged them to always remain grateful to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, whom God used to promote them out of hundreds of other officers, adding that the Lagos State Command has the highest number of promoted officers in the recent exercise.

While congratulating them on their new ranks, Odumosu reminded them that “to whom much is given, much is expected”.

He therefore emphasized the need for them to always take responsibility for their actions, which, he said, must be in accordance with extant rules of the Force.

The Lagos State police boss reminded them of the maxim that “handling the rifle is a death warrant,” but depending on how one handles it.

He also harped on the fact that on whatever level, from the rank of Corporal, more responsibilities go with each rank.

He therefore prayed God to guide them on their new ranks.

He charged the officers to always display exemplary character for their subordinates to emulate even as he reminded them of the concept of vicarious responsibility applicable in some circumstances in the Force.

“As you carry out your responsibilities on your new rank, bear in mind that certain challenges would arise to test your knowledge, ability and capacity,” he advised.

While charging the newly promoted officers to carry themselves in dignified manners that correlate with their new ranks, the police boss encouraged them to allow their new ranks positively reflect on the life style of their families.

“Carry the new rank with highest esteem,” he said.

While reminding the officers of the bad image some police personnel have given the Force over the years, he tasked them to jettison whatever evil practice that had been associated with their old ranks so that the Inspector General of Police would not regret approving their new promotion.

Speaking in the same vein, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Mohammed Ali, urged the officers to strictly abide by all what the Commissioner had said.

Ali added that as supervisors at their various levels, the officers would not have any hiding place.

First to be decorated at the ceremony was the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police.

Elkana became the Command’s spokesman about two years ago and has performed creditably well, hence he was retained when Odumosu took over as the Commissioner about 10 months ago.

Only officers who are currently serving at the Command Headquarters were decorated at the ceremony, while their counter parts in various Area Commands would be decorated by their respective Area Commanders.