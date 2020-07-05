The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Philip Maku, has warned criminals operating in the state to repent from their evil ways or leave the state.

Maku, who gave the warning on Sunday in Abakaliki while interacting with newsmen, stressed that the command, under his supervision, would make the state uncomfortable for criminals to operate.

He also urged the people of the state to support and cooperate with the community policing initiative to curb the state of crime and criminal activities.

He said: “I want to urge people with criminal tendencies and those indulging in different kinds of crimes to think twice and repent or leave the state because we are going to make the state uncomfortable for them.

“We appeal for the people’s cooperation through communities to rid the state of crime because communities have vital role to play in combating crime.

“The command has put in place all the necessary strategies needed to flush out criminals from their hideouts and our men are battle ready for the task.

“I am calling on criminals and those indulging in different crimes to repent so that they will be integrated back into the society.

“Let me reiterate here that there is no room for criminals in the state and anyone caught perpetrating crime will be made to face the law.”

While soliciting for the support of the people, Maku assured that the safety of their lives and property remained the top priority of the police.

The police commissioner noted that his officers and men had been equipped with necessary equipment, adding that they would make the state hot for criminals.

He further urged members of the public to report to the command’s Public Relations Officer any police personnel who intimidates or assaults them unlawfully for appropriate disciplinary action.

Maku stressed that members of the police force were not trained to bully people that they were trained to protect, but to protect them and their property.

Maku further explained that the command would give full backing to the community policing programme, noting that the scheme would enable communities to be fully in charge of policing their areas and assisting the command in combating crime.

According to him, every member of the community has a role to play in the formation by giving vital information that would expose criminals in their areas so that immediate action would be taken.

On the recent inter-communal crisis between Ekoli Edda Afikpo South and Biasie LGA over Erel palm, Maku said the five missing persons had not been found.

He added that the command was not relenting in its investigation to unravel their disappearances.

Maku said: “We are on top of the situation and hopeful that we will soon unravel the mystery behind the disappearances of the missing persons.

“We are also relying on those in the Cross River axis for any useful information but we have not seen any of their dead bodies. So we believe they are still alive.

“The National Boundary Commission should come and do proper demarcation of the disputed area and other disputed areas in the border areas across the state.

“We assure that the police will do everything possible to ensure that the missing persons are reunited with their families and relatives.”

