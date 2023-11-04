CP tasks 31 newly-decorated Officers on professionalism

The Commissioner, Ebonyi State Police Command, Augustina Ogbodo, has tasked 31 newly-promoted officers to display a high level of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

The Commissioner gave the charge at the decoration of the personnel of the command in Abakaliki on Friday.

Ogbodo also urged them to be focused and take responsibility as well as have due respect for human rights.

The Commissioner said the newly-promoted officers included: 10 Superintendent of Police, who were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

Others are: one Deputy Superintendents of Police moved to the rank of Superintendent of Police, and 20 Assistant Superintendents of Police moved to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Also Read:

Ogbodo congratulated the newly-promoted officers on their elevation to their respective new ranks.

She further stressed the need for the officers to be steadfast and resolute in the discharging of their constitutional roles.

One of the promoted officers, Kingsley Okeh, commended the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission for their promotions.

Okeh said: “Yes, I am very glad to be one of the promoted officers.

“This calls for more dedication to duties and I promise we will continue to do our work with dedication and service to our father land.”