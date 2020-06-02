The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Kayode Egbetokun, has alerted the people of the state to the fraudulent acts of some unscrupulous elements who had allegedly created various social media accounts using his pictures.

One of such accounts, the CP said, “is a Facebook account with the name Kpansa Terhem using the picture of the Commissioner of Police for obvious sinister motive.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okasanmi Ajayi, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Ilorin.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police does not operate any Facebook account and as such wishes to warn the general public to beware of the antics of these social media bullies/ fraudsters so as not to fall for their tricks.

“The Police Command in the state therefore wishes to advise that members of the public should ignore any request or bogus claim by anybody using the name or pictures of CP Kayode Egbetokun in any social media accounts.”

The spokesman urged the residents to report any suspected fraudulent act to the Police Public Relations office, Police Command, Ilorin through these phone numbers: 08032365122/08081763132 or to the nearest police station.