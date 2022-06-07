CP-PSFU decorates newly promoted officers

The Commissioner of Police, Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Anyasinti Josephine Nneka on Friday decorated eight newly promoted officers and one Inspector following the recently released promotions by the Police Service Commission (PSC) as recommended by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP. Usman Alkali Baba.

According to Eyitayo Johnson, the Public Relations Officer, PSFU, the promoted officers include; DSP Justus Ogar, DSP Nwaro Peace, ASP GarbaAlhassan, ASP LivinusNwafili, ASP Emmanuel Ikechukwu Okafor, ASP Adams Dada, ASP Adele Kayode, ASP Azubuike Sylvester, ASP Sunday Oyegbata and InsprAjaoMobolaji.

Anyasinti rejoiced with the promoted officers and appreciated Almighty God in their lives to witness the elevation. She also thanked the Inspector-General of Police for finding personnel of PSFU worthy of recommendation for elevation to the next rank.

She however admonished the beneficiaries of the promotion to see the elevation as additional responsibilities; given the fact that to whom much is given, much is equally expected. She observed that promotion is a challenge to be more professional and diligent in service delivery to members of the public.

In his vote of thanks, one of the promoted officers, DSP Justus Ogar, who spoke on their behalf, thanked all well-wishers who defiled the torrential rain to honour them at the event with their presence. He promised the Commissioner of Police that he and his colleagues will always strive to justify the responsibilities conferred on them by their new ranks.