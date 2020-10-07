The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday addressed and calmed a group of youth, under the banner of GRAVEL, who protested against the brutality of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in front of the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the group protested against SARS brutality, extortion and incivility towards the youth in the society.

Odumosu assured the group of his commitment to arrest and prosecute any erring police officer who violates the order of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in Lagos State.

NAN reports that all attempts to get the spokesperson of the group proved abortive as the group preferred to remain unanimous without a leader.

A member who pleaded anonymity said the killings by the police, especially SARS, were becoming unbearable and had to be stopped immediately.