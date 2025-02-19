CP orders thorough investigation into couple’s gruesome murder in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Caleb Leranmo and his wife, Taiwo Leranmo.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, to immediately conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the couple’s death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the couple was gruesomely murdered at their residence on Tuesday in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

Abutu said that the police received a distress call at about 07:00hrs on Tuesday that a murder incident occurred at Igirigiri Road, Odo-Ado area of Ado-Ekiti.

He said that operatives from Odo-Ado Division were immediately deployed to the scene.

According to the PPRO, on getting there, the late ASP Caleb Leranmo was found in a pool of his own blood with his private part severed.

He added that the deceased’s wife, Taiwo Leranmo, was also found besides him in a pool of her own blood with brutal head injuries.

“The couple was rushed to the hospital where they were both confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” he said.

The command’s spokesman further said that their bodies were later deposited in the morgue for preservation and further medical examination.

Abutu added that a cutlass, which was found with blood stains was recovered from the scene of the incident.

NAN also reports that the late ASP Leranno was serving with the Police Command in Ekiti State until his unfortunate death.

