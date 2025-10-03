CP orders rearrest of two robbery suspects mistakenly freed

The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered the rearrest of two robbery suspects mistakenly freed due to alleged administrative lapses by a police prosecutor.

The CP also stated that disciplinary action should be taken against the police prosecutor.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Ikenga, CP Orutugu has directed the immediate re-arrest of two robbery suspects (names withheld) following the discovery of administrative lapses by a police prosecutor.

“In a swift response, the Command has filed a new charge before the High Court sitting in the state to ensure that justice is duly served,” he said.

He explained that the directive followed a new testimony by victims who identified the suspects as active participants in the case of armed robbery.

According to Ikenga, in line with his zero-tolerance stance on professional negligence, the CP has ordered disciplinary measures against the officers involved in the error, stressing that such lapses would not be condoned under his watch.

The police spokesman said that the decisive action underscored the Command’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability, and rule of law in the discharge of its duties.