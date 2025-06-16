CP orders probe of alleged bribery against officer

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered a thorough investigation into bribery allegations that emerged against a police officer during investigation, process and prosecution of six suspects for serious crimes.

The command’s spokesperson and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said the CP set up a committee for this purpose following allegations levelled against an Okokomaiko Area Tactical Commander bordering on complicity and other wrongdoings.

“The committee is made up of senior officers, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, including the Officer in Charge, Legal of the command, to investigate the allegations and submit findings within a week,” Hundeyin stated.

The spokesperson said the tactical commander had been transferred out of the tactical squad to pave the way for a thorough and unhindered investigation into the allegations.

“The outcome of the investigation will certainly be made public,” he stated.

The image maker said the command does not support any form of corruption, complicity or compromise of investigation and prosecution procedures by any of its officers.

“The command will make sure that if the officer involved is found wanting, in anyway, appropriate disciplinary measures will be promptly applied to serve as effective deterrent to others,” Hundeyin said.

The Police Public Relations Officer said CP Jimoh called for caution, restraint, and implored the public to continue to have trust in the police and be assured that every wrongdoing proven against any officer would certainly be redressed.

