CP orders probe into alleged police brutality, extortion of polytechnic students in Akwa Ibom

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into allegations of police brutality and extortion raised by students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, in Ikot Ekpene local government area.

The directive followed a protest by students on Monday, which disrupted academic activities on campus.

In response, the police engaged in dialogue with the school’s management, the Students’ Union Government (SUG), and other representatives to address the concerns and strengthen police-student relations.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John made this known yesterday in a statement.

Her words: “The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, fsi, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into allegations of police brutality and extortion raised by students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.

“In a bid to address their concerns, the Commissioner of Police engaged the management of the school, Students’ Union Government (SUG) and other representatives in a peaceful dialogue aimed at fostering understanding and strengthening police-student relations.

Also Read:

“During the engagement, the Command reaffirmed its uncompromising dedication to upholding human rights and ensuring the safety of all citizens, including students.

“The CP strongly condemned any acts of misconduct by police officers, emphasizing that any personnel found guilty of unprofessional behaviour would face disciplinary measures by the law.

“He used the occasion to emphasize the need for continuous collaboration between students and law enforcement agencies, encouraging open communication and trust-building efforts to ensure a more secure environment”

According to the PPRO, the command reassured students that proactive measures were already in place to curb crime and promote security within the host community through intelligence-led operations.

Recall that AkwaPoly students led by the President of the Student Union Government (SUG) of the School, Comrade Geoffrey George, Monday morning took to the streets of Ikot Ekpene LGA to protest against alleged police brutality, extortion among others

Post Views: 8