CP orders full scale investigation into killing of Kaduna lawmaker

The Commissioner, Kaduna State Police Command, Mudassiru Abdullahi, has ordered full scale investigation over the killing of a lawmaker in Kaduna State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige said this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the Command received the report of the unfortunate incident of culpable homicide through the Divisional Police Officer, Saye Division, Zaria on December 15.

He said: “At about 0900hrs information received from a good samaritan from Zura village has it that an unidentified motionless human body is seen lying in the bush hence, the report to the appropriate authorities for urgent action.

“The DPO on getting the information, immediately mobilized and led a team of policemen to the scene where a close and physical observation of the corpse was carried out and all necessary photographs taken.

“However signs of violent injuries were noticed all over the lifeless body.

“The body was thereafter evacuated to to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Hospital for autopsy.”

Jalige said preliminary investigation revealed the Identity of the deceased as one Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadaga, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, representing Giwa West Constituency.

He said the command is saddened by this tragic loss of life and the CP has directed that a thorough investigation be carried out to unravel the identities of the person or group of persons who have carried out this dastardly act in order to face the full wrath of the law.

“The CP is equally, using this moment to condole with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Kaduna State over this irreparable loss,” Jalige said.