CP orders full investigation into the assassination of Pilot Na-Allah

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Command, Mr Mudasiru Abdullahi, has ordered a full scale investigation into the assassination of a Nigerian Pilot, Mr Abdulkarim Ibn Na-Allah.

Abdullahi gave the order Sunday evening in Kaduna in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

“I have directed that a full scale investigation be carried out with a view to unraveling the identities of the culprits and bringing them to book,“ the CP was quoted as saying in the statement.

The 36-year-old captain, son of Kebbi Senator Bala Ibn Na-Allah, was allegedly murdered in his Kaduna residence on August 29.

“The report has it that the assassins forcefully gained access into the residence of the pilot at Umar Gwandu Road, Malali, Kaduna during the night hours, strangled him and made away with his Lexus SUV to an unknown destination,” the CP said in the statement.

The police command called on the public to assist with useful information that might assist in its investigation into the murder.