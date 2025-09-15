CP orders forensic probe into ex-governorship candidate’s death

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered a forensic investigation into the death of former Ondo State governorship candidate, Bamidele Akingboye.

The order followed the circulation of a disturbing photograph of his body on social media, purportedly showing bruises on his head and raising doubts about the real cause of death.

The image has sparked suspicion that Akingboye’s death may not have been natural, contradicting earlier reports that he died peacefully at his VGC residence in Lagos on Wednesday.

Human rights advocates have urged the police to ensure a thorough, transparent and credible investigation that will determine the actual circumstances surrounding his death.

In a post on its official X handle on Sunday, the command said the CP had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to investigate.

“The commissioner has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, to discreetly investigate the death,” the statement read in part.

It said detectives, supported by the Command’s Crime Scene Investigation vehicle, had visited the residence where his body was discovered.

According to the command, the area has been cordoned off while forensic experts employ specialised tools and methods to gather evidence and analyse the circumstances.

Akingboye, the former Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, contested the November 2024 Ondo State governorship election, but lost to the incumbent, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

