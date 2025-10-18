CP orders probe of policemen accused of cultism in viral video + Video

The Commissioner, Imo State Police Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered a thorough investigation of policemen accused of cultism in a viral video.

The policemen, who were accused of belonging to the Vikings cult group, were seen in a video engaging in sporadic shooting in the open.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Henry Okoye, described the action of the police officers as unacceptable display of unprofessionalism.

Okoye said Danjuma strongly condemned the conduct as unethical and unbecoming of police officers.

He assured the public that the matter is being handled with utmost seriousness.

He said on conclusion of investigation, the officers involved will face serious disciplinary measures in accordance with police regulations.

The statement added: “The Imo State Police Command remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring good policing in line with the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.”