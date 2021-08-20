CP Odumosu speaks on violent Lagos traffic robbery + Robbery video

The Lagos State police command has said that the traffic robbery which occurred at the Alaka, Surulere, on Thursday night is an isolated case, as such incidents had not occurred for a long time due to the effective security measures put in place in Surulere and other parts of the state.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the command said the incident, which video trended on social media, was an aftermath of a broken down articulated vehicle at the foot of the bridge, which caused a traffic gridlock.

Ajisebutu said that officials of the state transport management authority (LASTMA) frantically tried to free the gridlock, and that the police were managing the traffic situation until the report of the incident was received.

“And as soon as the report was received, the DPO Surulere personally led anti- crime patrol teams to the supposed scene under the said bridge, where nine suspects were arrested, but the victim was not seen.

“However, on the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, additional patrol teams from the Rapid Response Squad and other operational outfits were drafted to the place to carry out a 24-hour visibility policing of the entire area to ensure protection of lives and property of residents and motorists.

“It is on record that many traffic robbers have been arrested in the last few months and charged to court. Notwithstanding, the command, in its relentless efforts, is committed to putting an end to such incidents and sundry crimes in the state.”

The police spokesman urged members of the public to give prompt and credible information to the police with the assurance that such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.