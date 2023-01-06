CP meets with two Obas of Ikare-Akoko over communal clash

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Oyeyemi Oyediran, met with the two traditional rulers in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The meeting was scheduled to find lasting solutions to incessant clashes between communities in the town.

The latest of such clashes began on Tuesday leading to sporadic gunshots and the destruction of properties estimated at millions of Naira over a 48 hour period.

It all began when youths in one of the quarters of the town staged an end-of-year carnival which was disrupted by another youth group.

At the height of the fracas, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu imposed a 24-hour curfew on the town on Thursday.

Police spokesperson in Ondo State, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, stated that the police commissioner met with the two traditional rulers: Oba Akadiri Momoh, Olukare of Ikare-Akoko, and Oba Adeleke Adedoyin-Adegbite, Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko.

Oyediran decried the damage done by indigenes of the town and encouraged them to live peacefully together as one.

He commiserated with families of people who lost their lives and those whose properties were destroyed and assured that the perpetrators would face the law.

He said one suspect had been arrested in connection with the clash and advised the traditional rulers to seek the intervention of relevant authorities and government on issues bordering on boundaries.

He said: “Men of the Tactical Team of the police have been deployed as reinforcement into the community as Ikare- Akoko is currently calm.

“Also let me use this medium to appeal to the people of the state not to take laws into their hands or to resort to self-help.

“Channel your grievances to the appropriate quarters; report criminal cases to law enforcement agencies or seek redress in the court of law.”

The two traditional rulers appreciated Oyediran for his timely intervention and the neutrality of the police in maintaining law and order.

They both promised to talk to their people and to maintain the peace.