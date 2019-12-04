The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has coordinated the rescue operation of Chinwe Faith Onyiwara, a National Youth Service Corps member serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija Nla Village, Lagos State.

The Corps member was rescued at about 2:20am on Tuesday in a swamp forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe after a gun battle.

The kidnappers’ ring leader, Moses Ofeye, 31, from Ondo State and of Ijaw origin, was arrested with gunshot wounds.

Onyiwara was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long distance trekked.

But she is in stable condition.

She has just been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family by the Commissioner of Police.

Onyiwara was abducted on November 29, 2019 while on her way to attend Community Development Service meeting at Ilamija, Epe.

The abductors demanded for the ransom of N50 million but later reduced it to N400,000.

The Farm Manager to drop the ransom at Ijebu Ososa area of Ogun State.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, however said no ransom was paid.

Elkana said the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and the family of the rescued Corps member were filled with gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for rescuing their daughter alive.