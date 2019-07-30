The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Sulaiman Balarabe, on Tuesday lauded residents of the state for defying the sit-at-home order of the Biafra Zionist Federation.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who monitored development in Enugu metropolis, observed that residents went about their usual ,daily activities with human and commercial activities at their peak.

NAN reports that the leader of BZF group, Benjamin Onwuka, had earlier ordered for a sit-at-home in the state, threatening to declare himself the president of Biafra in Enugu on Tuesday.

Balarabe told NAN that the police and other security agencies, however, foiled the proposed declaration and planned disruption of human and commercial activities as well as the peace of the state.

The commissioner said that his command had engaged in a 24-hour, non-stop patrol of the state since 6:00p.m. on Monday, to prevent the proscribed group members from carrying out their threat.

He said: “As you can see, there are police patrols everywhere as well as our officers and men in strategic locations and known trouble spots.

“The whole state is very peaceful and calm. However, we are still on the lookout for any trouble-making individual or group.

“Our deep security surveillance will continue until we are satisfied and until we apprehend those behind this particular threat to peace in the state.’’

Balarabe, however, thanked the peace-loving residents of the state; various associations and unions in lending their “great support’’ to the law enforcement agencies.

He said: “I must thank various markets, transports, artisans and other corporate bodies, associations and unions. We met with on Monday for living up to expectations by carrying out their normal business activities without fear of intimidation.

“It is clear that the people of the state want peace and know the numerous benefits such can give to everybody living in the state.”

NAN reports that stern-looking mobile policemen are currently patrolling Enugu metropolis.

Some persons, suspected to be plaincloth, policemen were also seen hang-on in some bus stops and public places to maintain peace and order.