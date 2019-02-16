CP Lagos orders sustained patrols to maintain law, order

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered sustained patrols and surveillance across the state to maintain law and order.

A statement signed by the state command’s spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, on Saturday, said that the patrol was to ensure safety of the citizen of the state.

Oti said: “Lagos State Police Command has intensified patrols in all the streets of Lagos to ensure the safety of the good people of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu mni, has therefore called on residents to go about their lawful duties without any fear.

“The command wishes to thank the people of Lagos State for maintaining peace and urges them to keep availing the command with credible and timely information to enable it sustain the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

“The command uses this opportunity to warn hoodlums and persons with criminal intent that the command will not entertain any act capable of breaching the peace of the state.’’

Oti further stated that the command can be reached through the following emergency numbers: Control 1: 08127155132 and 07035068242, Control 2: 08127155150 and 08065154338, Control 3: 08127155071 and 08063299264.