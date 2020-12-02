The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of banks and financial institutions in Lagos State to the security of bank facilities and cash in transit.

The CP made his position known at a meeting held on Tuesday with Banks and Cash In Transit officials at the conference hall of the Command in Ikeja.

Odumosu kicked against conspiracy, security lapses and unprofessionalism suspected to have been exhibited by banks and CIT officials in the attacks on bullion vans in Lagos State recently.

In particular, the police boss referred to the attack on a bullion van at Langbasa-Ajah area of Lagos State recently, where there was no adequate and/or official deployment of men for such movement.

The two policemen allegedly on the escort movement were procured illegally and without the knowledge of the command, adding: “This kind of a movement is condemned and unacceptable in totality.”

Odumosu therefore ordered that henceforth, adequate security must be provided for their facilities and movement of cash after due approval for such movement by the Commissioner of Police as the Command will no longer tolerate any kangaroo security arrangement for cash in transit in the state.

The police boss also directed that Standard Operating Procedure on Species Escort (movement of valuables) must be sustained, noting that there must be minimum of two operational vehicles conveying fully armed policemen escorting a bullion van, which must be fully armoured.

Similarly, in compliance with traffic rules, the Commissioner of Police strongly warned them against driving on One Way and BRT corridors, driving of bullion vans without or with covered number plates, breaking of traffic light and reckless driving on highways.

He further warned that bullion vans must be roadworthy and standardised by the State Command’s Transport Officer.

Odumosu then ordered Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Departments to henceforth stop and contravene any bullion van on movement without due compliance with the stipulated security arrangements and traffic regulations in the state.

He also warned the Commanding Officers of Police Mobile Force in the state to desist from deploying men to banks and financial institutions without due approval of the Commissioner of Police.

In addition, Odumosu encouraged banks to fortify security in their facilities by installing more sophisticated CCTV cameras that have 100 day recording capacity so as to have a backup and source of evidence in police investigation of any incident within their areas of responsibility.

At the end of the meeting, Odumosu formed a committee for the implementation of the rules and regulations of providing security to banks, financial institutions and movement of valuables within the state.

The committee comprises the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Mohammed Ali; Officer-in-Charge of Bank Guards, Lagos State Command; two of the Chief Security Officers of the bankers; and two representatives of the Cash In Transfer firms.