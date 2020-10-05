The Commissioner of Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Imohimi Edgal, has revealed measures to curb the excesses of operatives of the Unit.

Edgal revealed this in an interview with The Guardian following the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the mode of operations of the FSARS and other tactical units of the police.

He said henceforth, no personnel of the FSARS would be issued firearms except for guard duties, at base and to respond to violent crimes as they occur.

In addition to that, he said all FSARS teams on routine patrol have been withdrawn in compliance with the IGP’s directive.

According to him: “In order to improve on the efficiency and effectiveness of FSARS and ensure that they uphold the fundamental human rights of the citizens, we have drawn up a training/capacity workshop, which will kick off this week in Abuja in collaboration with our civilian partners and Non Governmental Organisations aimed at emphasising the tenets of rule of law and fundamental rights of Nigerians.

“Only FSARS operatives have the right to wear a jacket with the inscription ‘FSARS’.

“All other state Special Anti Robbery Squads, which are commanded by State Commissioners of Police are to wear the inscription SARS without F.”