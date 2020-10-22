The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has directed his personnel to ensure total enforcement of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Enugu metropolis.

Abdurrahman gave the directive in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

He, however, reiterated his commitment to bring to book miscreants perpetrating criminal acts of molestation and civil disturbance against fellow citizens in the state.

The statement said: “Following the imposition of a 24-hour curfew with effect from 7pm of October 21 in Enugu metropolis and environs until further notice by the Executive Governor of Enugu State.

“I have directed the Area Commander, Enugu Metro, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units of the Command to deploy all operational assets available to them to completely enforce the curfew.

“I further enjoin residents of the state to comply with the curfew, be vigilant and law-abiding, as the police and other security agencies in the state frantically place adequate security to normalise the situation.”

The commissioner urged residents to promptly report miscreants found attacking people, property or public assets to the command or nearest police station/police personnel.

“They can call the following emergency hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,” he said.