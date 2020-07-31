The Commissioner, Kaduna State Police Command, Umar Muri, has ordered the immediate deployment of more Police personnel to Kajuru, Zango Kataf, Kaura and Kauru Local Government Areas of the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, stated this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Friday.

Jalige said the CP ordered the deployment as part of his efforts to restore law and order into the areas following recent violence and other security challenges there.

According to the statement, the Commissioner, therefore, directed all Area Commanders and DPOs within the affected areas to make adequate use of the deployed personnel in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of people there as well as the full enforcement of the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government.

The command also commiserated with the people of Kaduna State, particularly those who have lost loved ones and property as a result of the crises.

He also assured them that the Command would do everything within its powers to ensure that peace was restored in the affected areas.

Umar advised all law abiding citizens in the State to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew alongside other measures with a view to ensuring their safety.

He, however, warned troublemakers to desist forthwith from acts of violence and lawlessness.

He said the Command would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons found working against peace in the state.