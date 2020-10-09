The Commissioner, Imo State Police Command, Isaac Akinmoyede, has condemned the unprofessional conduct of a policeman captured in a trending video, assaulting a protester in the state.

The condemnation was contained in a statement issued by SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the spokesman for the Police Command, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protest, which held on Thursday, was against alleged human rights violations and brutality by the Police.

NAN also reports that the trending video captured a policeman attempting to assault a female protester.

Akinmoyede said the conduct displayed by the officer was not a true reflection of the ethics, standards, values and training of the Nigeria Police.

He said disciplinary action had begun against the erring officer.

The Commissioner, however, said “much as it is within the rights of the citizens to express their concerns through protest and other legitimate means, they should do so in a peaceful manner, devoid of violence and disruption of public peace and order”.

He urged people of the state to be patient with the ongoing reforms of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other tactical squads of the Police.

Akinmoyede assured that the command would fully comply with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, toward preventing any violation of the rights of the citizen.