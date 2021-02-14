The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Aliyu, has charged newly-recruited special constables, also known as Community Policing Officers, to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Aliyu gave the charge in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu.

Aliyu commended the Inspector-General of Police for initiating the re-jigged Community Policing Model and Gov. Ugwuanyi for all his supports, especially in making the selection and training of the constables possible.

“I personally welcome the special constables to the Nigeria Police Force fold.

“They should justify the opportunity given to them to serve the nation by being professional and discharging their duties without fear or favour,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that the special constables would be deployed to their various communities, where they will be supervised by the Divisional Community Policing Committees.

“They will perform duties like crime detection and prevention as well as settling of low-level civil disputes and petty crimes.

“Sensitize, reassure and advise the public on public safety, crime prevention and security tips; deal with minor offences and social vices as well as assist in traffic management and school safety duties.

“Work with the community, schools and young people, business communities, religious bodies, cultural groups, community-based associations, recreational centres and hospitality businesses towards crime control,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurated 272 special constables drawn from different communities and wards within the 17 Local Government Areas of the state on Feb. 12.