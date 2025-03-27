CP cautions DPOs against demanding money before receiving, documenting complaints

The Commissioner, Enugu State Police Command, Mamman Giwa, has warned officers, particularly Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), against demanding money from residents before receiving and documenting complaints.

He gave the warning at the opening of a strategic meeting he convened with senior police officers of the Command on Wednesday in Enugu.

The commissioner emphasised that DPOs and supervisory officers would be held “vicariously liable” for any such misconduct by Charge Room Officers under their watch.

He outlined key measures aimed at enhancing proactive and results-driven policing in the state.

Giwa also charged the officers to diligently implement and uphold community policing and public-friendly policing strategies within their respective areas of responsibility.

The commissioner also reiterated the importance of ethical conduct and reaffirmed his zero-tolerance stance toward unprofessional behaviour, extortion and other corrupt practices.

“This strategic meeting is in line with the new command’s commitment to fostering professional, proactive, and people-friendly policing throughout Enugu State,” he said.

The strategic meeting was attended by members of the Command’s Management Team, Area Commanders, Commanding Officers of Police Mobile Force Squadrons, DPOs and Heads of Tactical Squads within the Command.

