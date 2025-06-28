CP buried alongside husband, senior police officers attend

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, alongside senior officers on Friday paid tribute to retired CP Sarah Faboyede.

The Commissioner of Police, who passed on March 25, 2025 at the age of 85, was buried with her husband, Samuel, who died on May 5, 2025 at 89.

The funeral was held on Friday at Christ Healing Evangelical Church in Ketu, Lagos State, attended by loved ones and former colleagues.

The couple was interred at 3:10pm at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Cemetery in Mowe, Ogun State.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, CP Jimoh described CP Faboyede as a diligent and highly versatile officer within the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “She was a remarkable resource in the training department.

“Her dedication and knowledge were invaluable to the growth of the Force.”

He said Faboyede’s guidance was regularly sought, and she was always available to offer her wisdom and support.

He added: “We mourn her deeply.

“Though she lived long, losing such a pillar is painful.

“Her value to the Force was immeasurable.”

He assured the family that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to support them whenever the need arose.

“We urge the family to find comfort in her outstanding service and life of impact,” the commissioner noted.

Jimoh further described her as a woman of repute who attained many notable achievements within the Police Force.

Pastor Samuel Ayodele of Christ Healing Evangelical Church said the couple led a life worthy of emulation.

He called them people of substance who lived for Christ and had the promise of eternal resurrection.

Ayodele said: “The Faboyedes left an enduring legacy.

“Their lives touched many, and their works shall not be forgotten.”

Praying for divine comfort, he encouraged the children to draw strength from their parents’ godly example.

Bola Faboyede, their youngest son, described his parents as people of unshakable integrity and faith.

He said: “They never compromised.

“They taught my brother and me the Bible and served God wholeheartedly.”

Bola described his father as a strict and strategic man who remained active and resolute until his last breath.

He added: “My dad was a soldier and the family’s backbone.

“He inspired and strengthened my mother throughout life.”

According to him, it was his father who encouraged his mother to join the police and stood by her career.

He prayed that God would forgive any human failings, acknowledging their mortality and striving for righteousness.

Grandson Bamidele Faboyede called his grandparents amazing, recalling fond memories of love and prayer.

“They always prayed for us, guided us in God’s path and showed endless affection, even over video calls,” he stated.

Bamidele thanked them for their legacy and for raising a wonderful father, vowing their impact would live on.

NAN reports that Mrs. Faboyede retired in May 1994, having served the Nigeria Police for 35 years.

