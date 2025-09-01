CP bars Area, Division commands from impounding okada, orders arrest of officers

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has issued a fresh directive prohibiting officers at divisional and area command levels from impounding commercial motorcycle riders and also ordered the arrest of six policemen.

The order, relayed from the Control Room of the command on Saturday, emphasised that only the Lagos State Task Force has the authority to impound motorcycles.

Similarly, the command said it had taken into custody six officers of the Elemoro Division who opened fire during an altercation with the okada riders in the community, which allegedly resulted in the death of one of the riders from the Arena community in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area.

The spokesperson for the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement that Jimoh, after restoring normalcy in the community, met with the youth and community leaders to calm tension and avert further breakdown of law and order.

Hundeyi added that although the policemen, whose identities were not disclosed, had been detained, the command would conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that resulted in the shootings, urging residents to remain calm.

