CP advises newly passed-out Constables on professionalism

In line with the mandate of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to recruit the best candidates into the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has advised newly passed-out Constables on professionalism.

He gave the advice when he addressed the newly enlisted constables at the State Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

These officers, having undergone six months of basic police training, have now been officially inducted into active service.

During the address, CP Ogunlowo charged the recruits to uphold professionalism in the discharge of their duties while emphasising key principles that must guide their conduct:

1. Respect for Human Rights

The CP underscored the need for officers to uphold and protect fundamental human rights at all times. He reminded them that the police exist to serve the public, and their actions must reflect fairness, justice, and respect for citizens’ rights.

2. Professionalism

Officers were instructed to strictly adhere to the code of conduct and ethics of the NPF, demonstrating competence, diligence, and responsibility in their duties. He urged them to always present themselves as credible and disciplined law enforcement officers.

3. Zero Tolerance for Corruption

CP Ogunlowo warned against any form of corruption, stating that any officer found engaging in extortion, bribery, or other unethical practices will face severe consequences, including dismissal from service. He emphasised that corruption undermines public trust and the integrity of the force. The CP further advised the officers to familiarise themselves with the Police Act and Regulations, ensuring they exhibit good conduct in all engagements. He noted that their actions would play a crucial role in shaping public perception of the Nigeria Police Force.

To strengthen security across the state, the newly passed-out constables have been deployed to various Divisional Police Headquarters.

The CP directed Divisional Police Officers to closely monitor and mentor the recruits, warning that the DPOs will be held accountable for any misconduct by these young officers.

In his dynamic leadership approach, Ogunlowo reiterated that the newly posted Constables are expected to gain practical field experience, and their deployment is intended to address manpower shortages in their respective Areas of Responsibility.

The Ogun State Police Command said it remains committed to building a professional, disciplined, and people-friendly police force to enhance security and public trust in the state.

