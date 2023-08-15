CP Adeoye decorates 288 newly-promoted police officers in Anambra

The Management of the Anambra State Police Command, led by the Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, on Monday decorated 288 newly promoted officers in the state.

He performed the decoration of the officers on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the decorated 288 Inspectors serving in the Command were promoted to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP II).

Tochukwu said: “This decoration is the sequel to approval by the Police Service Commission for the promotion of Police Officers on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police.”

CP Adeoye during the decoration ceremony congratulated the newly-promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to duty and reciprocate the recognition by putting more effort into protecting the citizenry and securing the State.

Also Read:

The CP thanked the IGP for making the welfare of personnel a top priority on his agenda.

He assured Ndi Anambra that the Command under his watch will continue to serve and protect the citizens with integrity.

Adeoye noted that it was symbolic that on his 33rd day in office as the 33rd Commissioner of Police in Anambra State Command, fate has thrust the responsibility on him to decorate these 288 newly promoted officers.