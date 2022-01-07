COZA’s Pastor Fatoyinbo, a ‘community penis’ — Ex-Choir Coordinator

A former Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly Choir Coordinator, Nnenna Kalu-Ude, has narrated her experience with the founder of the church, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others.

The Choir Coordinator disclosed that her friend, a chorister, was never visited while she was in the hospital by anybody.

Kalu-Ude outlined how she and others were allegedly maltreated by the church and circumstances leading to her friend’s death.

Alleging that people who want to speak up about the evil going on in the church either fall ill or die mysteriously, Kalu-Ude further asked if Pastor Fatoyinbo has joined an occult group.

Kalu-Ude, in a lengthy post on Thursday, accused Fatoyinbo of maltreating workers of the church and also suppressing his critics through occult powers.

She further described the COZA Pastor as a community penis, while also stating that his wife Modele knew that he fancied the hell out of her.

She stated that when she left the church, she handed her former colleagues into the hands of God.

It will be recalled that the Pastor was accused of multiple rape in November 2019 by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo.

The church was yet to respond to the accusations as at press time.