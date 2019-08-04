The Global Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has returned to the pulpit.

This is coming 35 days after Fatoyinbo stepped down as the leader of COZA over a rape allegation by ace photographer, Busola Dakolo, who is the wife of soul singer, Timi Dakolo.

Fatoyinbo on Sunday delivered a sermon titled: “Sudden victories.”

He said in the sermon: “As a Christian, you must face opposition.

“If God, who is holy and faithful, has enemies, you are sure going to have.

“In wrestling, any method can be used.

“When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life.

“Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to ripple your faith and keep you on a spot.”